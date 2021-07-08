Chandigarh Congress starts reorganising party structure ahead of MC polls

After three successive electoral defeats at the hands of the BJP in Chandigarh, the city Congress has started preparing early for the municipal corporation polls scheduled for December this year.

The Congress lost two Lok Sabha elections from the Chandigarh seat to BJP and also got a drubbing in the last MC elections (2016), where it could win only four of 26 seats.

In view of the civic body elections, the party has started reorganising its party structure in the city, and is aiming to finalise a panel of probable candidates, three each from every ward, by the end of July.

The total number of wards for the MC elections were recently increased from 26 to 35. Currently, Congress has five councillors in the 26-member MC house.

Chandigarh Congress chief Subhash Chawla said the emphasis is now on building a strong party structure. “We will soon appoint secretaries, vice-presidents, general secretaries, organisational secretaries, special invitees and permanent invitees. After constitution of the state executive, a sub-committee will initiate the process of selection of candidates from each ward.”

A panel of shortlisted probable candidates will be prepared from each ward. “Generally, we have eight to ten names of candidates from each ward. After discussions and analysing the ground report, we will shortlist three probable candidates from each ward,” said Chawla.

The party has already started block-level meetings with the upcoming MC elections as the main agenda. “We have changed the strategy this time around. Instead of asking block level members to come to the party office, we are holding meetings in blocks.”

Chawla’s tenure marred by factionalism

Notably, it hasn’t been a smooth sailing for Chawla, who took over the party presidentship in February this year. The internal strife in the party had repeatedly come to the fore, particularly with the previous city chief Pardeep Chhabra openly criticising the incumbent city party leadership on multiple occasions. At the same time, the Chawla faction had indicated that action could be taken against Chhabra for his public criticism of the party’s leadership.

“The factionalism in the party is set to flare up again. There is a concern in the party’s old guard over the new president favouring younger candidates over them. Chawla had even stated earlier that nearly 50% of the tickets would go to youngsters,” said a local Congress leader, requesting anonymity.

The anti-incumbency factors against the ruling BJP can work in its favour. The entry of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the city’s MC polls might cut into its vote share. On his recent visit to the city, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had asked the local party leadership to start preparing for the MC elections.

But, Congress leaders have downplayed the relevance of AAP in the coming MC elections. “It will be a two-cornered fight between BJP and Congress. AAP organisationally is not in a position to make any major dent in the electoral fortune of the party,” said a Congress leader.