Chandigarh Congress to hold Bharat Jodo Yatra from Nov 20

Updated on Nov 18, 2022 01:56 AM IST

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said more than 100 activists have enrolled as “permanent yatris” and will travel over the length and breadth of the city over next 30 days

Chandigarh Congress will hold the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the city from November 20. (Amit Sharma)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The members of Chandigarh Congress on Thursday announced the decision to undertake the city’s chapter of Bharat Jodo Yatra beginning from 20 November, which will continue for one month.

Addressing media persons at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Vinod Sharma, state coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra for Chandigarh said the yatra shall attempt to expose the divisive policies the Bharatiya Janata Party

“The people all over the country are reeling under unprecedented inflation due to the high level of taxes imposed on the people. The Yatra shall aim at putting pressure on the government to reduce the level of taxes,” he added.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said more than 100 activists have enrolled as “permanent yatris” and will travel over the length and breadth of the city over 30 days.

