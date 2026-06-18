Chandigarh: Consumer panel enhances relief for defective TV to 20k, upholds refund

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has enhanced the compensation of ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 awarded to a city resident, who faced prolonged inconvenience due to a defective Samsung Smart LED television, while upholding an earlier order directing refund of the product’s price.

After hearing the parties, the state commission observed that the complainant had indeed suffered mental agony and inconvenience. (HT Photo for representation)

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The commission, comprising justice Raj Shekhar Attri (president) and Preetinder Singh (member), partly allowed an appeal filed by Chandigarh resident Amrit Pal Singh against an order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II.

According to the case record, Singh had purchased a Samsung 60-inch UHD Smart LED television along with a wall mount and a sound bar from Reliance Retail on October 17, 2021, for ₹85,970. The television was covered under a two-year warranty.

In March 2023, the television developed display issues, with lines appearing on the screen. Samsung’s service team inspected the unit and replaced the display panel under warranty. However, the replacement panel allegedly suffered from the same defect, forcing the service team to remove it again. Despite repeated emails and a legal notice seeking redress, the issue remained unresolved, prompting Singh to approach the consumer forum.

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{{^usCountry}} The district commission, in its order dated October 30, 2025, had held Samsung India Electronics liable and directed the company to refund ₹79,980, the invoice value of the television, along with interest at the rate of 9% per annum from April 8, 2023, until realisation. It had also awarded ₹10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district commission, in its order dated October 30, 2025, had held Samsung India Electronics liable and directed the company to refund ₹79,980, the invoice value of the television, along with interest at the rate of 9% per annum from April 8, 2023, until realisation. It had also awarded ₹10,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses. {{/usCountry}}

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Dissatisfied with the quantum of compensation, Singh approached the state commission, arguing that he had incurred substantial legal expenses and suffered harassment and mental agony due to the prolonged dispute.

After hearing the parties, the state commission observed that the complainant had indeed suffered mental agony and inconvenience. The commission held that the compensation awarded by the district commission was inadequate and enhanced the amount from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000, inclusive of litigation costs.

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The commission clarified that all other directions contained in the district commission’s order, including the refund with interest and return of the defective television to the company, would remain unchanged.

With the modification, Samsung India Electronics will now have to pay the complainant ₹20,000 as compensation and litigation expenses in addition to refunding the television’s cost with interest.