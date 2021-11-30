Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Court awards 3-year jail to Ropar student in drugs case
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Court awards 3-year jail to Ropar student in drugs case

A Chandigarh court on Monday awarded three-year jail to a Ropar student arrested with 40 gm heroin in December 2016; it also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him in the drugs case
A Ropar student was awarded three-year jail term by a Chandigarh court in a drugs case.The police said the accused was a BTech student and was habitual of consuming drugs for the last three years. (AFP File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A local court on Monday awarded three-year jail to a BTech student arrested with 40 gm heroin in December 2016. The court has also imposed a fine of 20,000 on accused Gaurav, 25, alias Jaggi, hailing from Ropar. He was arrested by the crime branch of the Chandigarh police and a case under the NDPS Act was registered in December 2016 at the Sector 31 police station, Chandigarh. He was arrested at a naka while coming from Phase 2, Ram Darbar, when he tried to escape after seeing a police team. The police said Gaurav was a BTech student and was habitual of consuming drugs for the last three years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP