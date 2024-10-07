Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Court disposes plea seeking laptop, mobile details of Sippy Sidhu

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 08, 2024 05:16 AM IST

It was stated in the application filed by defence counsel Sartej Narula that details of the victim’s laptop and phone were sought at the time of investigation as well

During the resumed hearing of the Sippy Sidhu murder case on Monday, CBI court special judge Alka Malik disposed of an application filed by accused Kalyani seeking details of the laptop and mobile phone of victim Sippy.

During the resumed hearing of the Sippy Sidhu murder case on Monday, CBI court special judge Alka Malik disposed of an application filed by accused Kalyani seeking details of the laptop and mobile phone of victim Sippy. (Getty image)
During the resumed hearing of the Sippy Sidhu murder case on Monday, CBI court special judge Alka Malik disposed of an application filed by accused Kalyani seeking details of the laptop and mobile phone of victim Sippy. (Getty image)

It was stated in the application filed by defence counsel Sartej Narula that details of the victim’s laptop and phone were sought at the time of investigation as well.

The court had then partly allowed the application, which was then challenged before the high court. The high court had allowed the CBI’s plea, following which the defence counsel moved the Supreme Court. The top court had disposed of the petition granting liberty to the accused to move the plea before the district court.

The defence then moved a plea in district court seeking details of the hard disk, external drive, laptop and mobile SIM of Sippy, which was disposed of on Monday.

The court also dismissed the application of Kalyani seeking to remove her computer sketch, which the CBI had got made by an eyewitness as evidence.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On