Chandigarh: Court disposes plea seeking laptop, mobile details of Sippy Sidhu

During the resumed hearing of the Sippy Sidhu murder case on Monday, CBI court special judge Alka Malik disposed of an application filed by accused Kalyani seeking details of the laptop and mobile phone of victim Sippy. (Getty image)

It was stated in the application filed by defence counsel Sartej Narula that details of the victim’s laptop and phone were sought at the time of investigation as well.

The court had then partly allowed the application, which was then challenged before the high court. The high court had allowed the CBI’s plea, following which the defence counsel moved the Supreme Court. The top court had disposed of the petition granting liberty to the accused to move the plea before the district court.

The defence then moved a plea in district court seeking details of the hard disk, external drive, laptop and mobile SIM of Sippy, which was disposed of on Monday.

The court also dismissed the application of Kalyani seeking to remove her computer sketch, which the CBI had got made by an eyewitness as evidence.