Chandigarh court grants bail to accused in attempt to murder case

The district court, Chandigarh, has granted bail to a Ferozepur man who is accused of attempting to murder an Ambala resident by firing at him at the parking lot of a club in Sector 26
Published on Feb 09, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The bail was granted as the prosecution failed to file the chargesheet within 90 days.

The accused, Partap Singh, 23, had been arrested on November 7, 2021, and a pistol was recovered from him. The case is under investigation and the co-accused are yet to be arrested.

The case was registered on October 31, 2021, based on the complaint of Simranpreet Singh, 25. He stated in the FIR that he had gone to MOBE Club in Sector 26 for dinner with his friend and when they came out and reached the parking lot, he put his feet on the bonnet of a car to tie his shoelaces. Then, four men came and started abusing him for putting his feet on the car’s bonnet and one of them fired three shots at him with the intention to kill him. Then, they fled in their car.

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Partap’s first bail application was dismissed by the court in November 2021. However, in the court, advocate Terminder Singh, counsel of the accused, argued that as the prosecution has failed to file challan, hence the accused should be granted bail.

