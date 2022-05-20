Chandigarh Cricket Academy to conduct trials on May 23

The Chandigarh Cricket Academy, Sector 19, will conduct trials at 6 am on May 23 for U-12 to U-19 boys and girls for the upcoming season intake. The trials will be held on the ground of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19. No trial fees will be charged from the participants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The director of the academy, Surinder Singh Baijee, who was previously secretary of the Chandigarh Cricket Association, affiliated to Haryana Cricket Association, aims to train the local cricketers to bolster the level of the sport in Chandigarh.

From this season onwards, CCA-Haryana won’t be operational and the Chandigarh Cricket Academy will hone the skills of the trainees.

The UT Cricket Association had got BCCI affiliation in 2019 and since then, the Chandigarh team is participating in domestic tournaments under the UTCA banner. “We will have modern facilities and a team of qualified coaches at the academy organising matches the whole year. Our aim is to train and groom players to make the Chandigarh cricket pool stronger,” said Baijee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}