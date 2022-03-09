Chandigarh Cricket Association honours U-19 World Cup stars Rajangad, Harnoor

Chandigarh-based cricketers Rajangad Bawa and Harnoor Singh Pannu, who played a pivotal role in India’s victory at the ICC Under-19 World Cup held in West Indies last month, were honoured by UT Cricket Association (UTCA) on Tuesday.

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, in the presence UTCA president Sanjay Tandon and cricket legend Kapil Dev felicitated Bawa and Pannu with cash prize of ₹1 lakh each. On the occasion, the parents of both players and their coach Ravikant Sharma were also honored. After the World Cup, the duo has also made their first-class debut, playing in the Ranji Trophy for Chandigarh.

Rajangad took nine wickets in the World Cup and scored a total of 252 runs. In the final against England, he took five wickets and scored a valuable 35, for which he was also awarded the man of the match. Harnoor’s performance also proved to be satisfactory in the tournament wherein he scored a total of 141 runs.

