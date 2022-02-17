Chandigarh | Cyber investigation cell arrest man for duping people on pretext of booking air tickets

Police’s cyber investigation cell arrested a man for duping residents on the pretext of booking air tickets from Delhi to Toronto, Canada, on a discounted rate.

The accused, identified as Shrikrishna Virendra Kumar Gautam of Uttarakhand, was arrested following a complaint by Jaspreet Singh of Manimajra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant said his daughter, who was to travel to Canada on a student visa, befriended the accused last year. He then allured buying the air tickets through a contact of his who would offer her a 25% discount.

The victim then deposited ₹69,097 in the accused’s bank account, but he refused to provide her the ticket or refunded the amount.

Police said the accused had approached others using social media networks with similar intentions. A case was registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station.

Advanced CT scanner inaugurated at Max

Mohali

District civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur inaugurated the 128-slice CT scanner at Max Hospital, Phase 6, on Wednesday. The scanner can complete a neuro scan in two seconds, chest in three seconds, chest-abdomen-pelvis in five seconds and full body in 10 seconds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farmers pour in at Shambhu to pay respect to Deep Sidhu

Ambala

Scores of farmers and residents of villages near and Patiala paid their last respect to Punjabi actor-activist Sandip Singh, better known as Deep Sidhu, at the Shambhu toll barrier on Wednesday. Navdeep Jalbera, a farmer and fellow activist from Ambala said, “His tragic death has left everyone shocked. Sidhu’s contribution to the Kisan morcha on Delhi borders will always be remembered.”

Haryana chief secretory visits animal centre

Panchkula During a visit to the Pet Animal Medical Centre, Sector-3, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed officers to explore the possibilities of establishing blood transfusion facilities and blood banks at the Centre. Kaushal took stock of the facilities at the hospital, directed two specialist veterinarians to remain on duty at all times and ordered arrangements for facilities like ultrasound, solar plant and a lift.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Man held for possession of knife

Chandigarh

Police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old resident of Sector-17, Panchkula, recovering a knife from his possession. The accused was arrested near the bus stand of Raipur Kalan village and a case under the NDPS and Arms Acts was registered at the Manimajra police station.

Man held with 14.8kg ganja

Chandigarh

Police’s district crime cell on Tuesday arrested Dharminder, 28, of Mauli Jagran, recovering 14.8kg ganja from his possession. The accused was arrested near Sector-44 T-point during checking. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector-34 police station.

Police recover 58 illegal injections from Ambala resident

Chandigarh

Police on Tuesday arrested Satpal, 43, of Ambala, recovering 58 injections, 29 each of promethazine hydrochloride and pentazocine from his possession. He was arrested near Ganda nala, Makhan Majra. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}