Chandigarh: Daily wager who used to rob solo travellers at ISBT nabbed

Police arrested a daily wage labourer on Thursday, who used to rob solo travellers. The incident came to light on May 3, when a man was assaulted and looted by the accused after he was assured a ride.

An FIR was registered at the Sector-36 police station on May 4. (HT File)

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According to police, the victim identified as Gopal Sharma of Malan village in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, was at ISBT Sector-43, waiting for a bus to ISBT Sector-17 when the accused approached, initiated a conversation and befriended him. The accused allegedly offered to drop him at Sector-17 ISBT on his scooter, which the victim accepted.

The accused allegedly drove the scooter towards a secluded place in the Sector-53 forest area instead of going to the promised location, assaulted the victim, struck a tree branch on the victim’s head, looted his wallet (which contained his documents, ATM cards and ₹1,600 in cash) including his mobile phone and fled from the spot.

While it was a blind robbery without any clue, local and technical surveillance led to the identification of the accused as 24-year-old Arun alias Kancha of EWS Colony, Maloya.

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{{^usCountry}} He was arrested on Thursday and the victim’s belongings were recovered from him along with the vehicle used to commit the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was arrested on Thursday and the victim’s belongings were recovered from him along with the vehicle used to commit the crime. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, he is a daily wage labourer. He used to target single passengers at ISBT and crowded areas, offering his assistance or help. He would take people to isolated places, rob them, and flee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, he is a daily wage labourer. He used to target single passengers at ISBT and crowded areas, offering his assistance or help. He would take people to isolated places, rob them, and flee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered at the Sector-36 police station on May 4. The accused was produced before court on Friday where he was sent to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered at the Sector-36 police station on May 4. The accused was produced before court on Friday where he was sent to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

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