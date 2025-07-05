Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
Chandigarh: DAV College celebrates Van Mahotsav by planting 70 saplings

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Updated on: Jul 05, 2025 08:41 PM IST

DAV College, Sector 10 organised a tree plantation drive in campus on Saturday to celebrate Van Mahotsav. The event was held in collaboration with the forest department, Chandigarh, as part of a collective effort to promote environmental sustainability and awareness among students.

Principal Mona Narang inaugurated the drive and emphasised the role of youth in preserving the environment. (HT photo for representation)
A total of 70 saplings were planted during the drive, including a diverse mix of flowering, medicinal, and fruit-bearing plants. The plantation aimed to enhance the college’s green cover while also educating students on the ecological importance of trees. Principal Mona Narang inaugurated the drive and emphasised the role of youth in preserving the environment.

