Chandigarh: Decision to close gyms challenged in HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Chandigarh administration by February 25 on a plea challenging its decision to close gyms due to the surge in Covid cases earlier this month.

The plea has been filed by Pankaj Kasrija and three others, who are running gyms in different parts of the city. It was on January 6, the administration decided to close gyms, but permitted bars, cinema halls, restaurants and spas to operate at 50% of their capacity.

The petitioners’ counsel, Jaspreet Singh Brar, told court that there is no rationale behind restraining gyms from operating. Earlier, two lockdowns have ruined business of petitioners and affected families of staff and owners, it was stated, adding that the petitioners are giving employment to 20 persons per gym.

Gyms were first closed during the first lockdown Fon March 16, 2020. They were allowed to open on August 2020, but were shut again during the second wave in 2021. On January 1, 2020, even Haryana imposed restrictions on gyms, but permitted them to operate at 50% capacity. However, in Chandigarh, no such relaxation was allowed, the court was told.

“There is no science or logic behind the decision of the government which says that gyms are any way different from other activities like saloons, spas, cinemas halls, restaurants or bars. The petitioners are also taxpayers and have not got any government support or subsidy, and had to face the brunt of the orders passed by the respondents (in view of Covid),” the court was informed, demanding that the UT administration’s decision be quashed.

The Punjab government’s decision to close gyms has also been challenged in high court. The plea was taken up on January 18 and stands adjourned for February 1.