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Chandigarh declares no-car day on Wednesdays for govt staff

The arrangement will also cater to employees working at key institutions, including the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Punjab civil secretariat, and offices located around Sukhna Lake

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity and reduced fuel consumption, the Chandigarh administration has decided to observe a vehicle-free day every Wednesday, beginning today, with special transport arrangements made for government employees.

Officials said that buses will operate on 17 designated routes across the tricity to ferry staff to and from their workplaces. (HT File)

In view of the no-car day, the administration has deployed a fleet of buses to facilitate commuting for employees of the UT secretariat. Officials said that buses will operate on 17 designated routes across the tricity to ferry staff to and from their workplaces, ensuring minimal disruption to official functioning.

The arrangement will also cater to employees working at key institutions, including the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Punjab civil secretariat, and offices located around Sukhna Lake.

The move follows directions from Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who had recently urged officials to avoid the use of four-wheelers every Wednesday. He encouraged the adoption of alternative modes such as public transport, cycling, walking, or carpooling through family drop-offs.

Kataria said mothers shape the values and discipline of children and continue to support them throughout life. He said mothers work through difficult circumstances to educate and support their children.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh declares no-car day on Wednesdays for govt staff
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh declares no-car day on Wednesdays for govt staff
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