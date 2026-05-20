Chandigarh declares no-car day on Wednesdays for govt staff

Acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity and reduced fuel consumption, the Chandigarh administration has decided to observe a vehicle-free day every Wednesday, beginning today, with special transport arrangements made for government employees.

Officials said that buses will operate on 17 designated routes across the tricity to ferry staff to and from their workplaces. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In view of the no-car day, the administration has deployed a fleet of buses to facilitate commuting for employees of the UT secretariat. Officials said that buses will operate on 17 designated routes across the tricity to ferry staff to and from their workplaces, ensuring minimal disruption to official functioning.

The arrangement will also cater to employees working at key institutions, including the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Punjab civil secretariat, and offices located around Sukhna Lake.

The move follows directions from Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who had recently urged officials to avoid the use of four-wheelers every Wednesday. He encouraged the adoption of alternative modes such as public transport, cycling, walking, or carpooling through family drop-offs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kataria honours 10 mothers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kataria honours 10 mothers {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Governor Kataria on Tuesday honoured 10 mothers during the ‘13th Maa Samman Samaroh’ organised by Manav Mangal Group of Schools and Dr GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust at Manav Mangal Smart School in Sector 88, Mohali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Governor Kataria on Tuesday honoured 10 mothers during the ‘13th Maa Samman Samaroh’ organised by Manav Mangal Group of Schools and Dr GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust at Manav Mangal Smart School in Sector 88, Mohali. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The event recognised women who supported their children despite financial hardship, personal loss and social challenges. Those honoured included Palwinder Kaur, Raj Kumari and Sunaina Devi from Chandigarh, Manjeet Kaur from Budhlada, Manpreet Sharma from Mohali, Anju Bhatia from New Chandigarh, Ginni from Karnal and Baljeet Kaur from Kurukshetra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event recognised women who supported their children despite financial hardship, personal loss and social challenges. Those honoured included Palwinder Kaur, Raj Kumari and Sunaina Devi from Chandigarh, Manjeet Kaur from Budhlada, Manpreet Sharma from Mohali, Anju Bhatia from New Chandigarh, Ginni from Karnal and Baljeet Kaur from Kurukshetra. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The organisers also honoured Manjeet Kaur, mother of Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was killed during an anti-terror operation in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisers also honoured Manjeet Kaur, mother of Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was killed during an anti-terror operation in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rita Das from SOS Children’s Village India, Rajpura, received the “Mother of the Year” award for caring for children at the institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rita Das from SOS Children’s Village India, Rajpura, received the “Mother of the Year” award for caring for children at the institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kataria said mothers shape the values and discipline of children and continue to support them throughout life. He said mothers work through difficult circumstances to educate and support their children.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON