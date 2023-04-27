Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Badal’s demise: Chandigarh admn declares holiday on April 27

Badal’s demise: Chandigarh admn declares holiday on April 27

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 27, 2023 02:26 AM IST

On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment

As a mark of respect to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on Tuesday, the Chandigarh administration has announced a public holiday on Thursday (April 27) in all government offices/boards/corporations/institutions, including industrial establishments under it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying respects to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal at the Shiromani Akali Dal office in Sector 28, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying respects to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal at the Shiromani Akali Dal office in Sector 28, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

The administration has also decided to observe a two-day state mourning on April 26 and 27 as a mark of respect to the Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch.

On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.

Chandigarh schools, PU to also remain closed

Panjab University and its institutions, offices, regional centres, rural centres and affiliated colleges will remain closed on Thursday. All meetings and examinations will be held as per the schedule announced earlier.

Schools around Chandigarh, including government and private, will also remain closed on Thursday.

