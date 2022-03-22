Chandigarh declares ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax free amid row over screening at Punjab Raj Bhavan

The UT administration on Sunday declared controversial film “The Kashmir Files” tax free in the city, amid criticism from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the movie’s screening at the Punjab Raj Bhavan earlier in the day.

After hosting a screening of the movie, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit approved waiver of state tax on its exhibition in Chandigarh theatres for the next four months. This will translate into a reduction in the ticket prices for viewers of the movie at city’s cinemas.

As per the order of the UT excise and taxation commissioner, “Chandigarh has allowed reimbursement of UT GST on entry to exhibition of film ‘The Kashmir Files’ in cinema theatres of Chandigarh from March 21.”

Earlier in the day, Purohit invited select guests for a Holi get-together and special screening of the movie at the Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium in Punjab Raj Bhavan. The invitees included Punjab and Chandigarh administration officials, besides members of the public.

Describing the act of screening of the film as “below the dignity of the governor’s august office”, Subhash Chawla, president of the Chandigarh Congress, said, “The governor is a constitutional authority, who must not stoop to the level of promoting an ordinary film. It is not only against the spirit of the Constitution, but also detrimental to the sustenance of a harmonious social network in the country and cannot be supported by any right-thinking person.”

He further said the movie only promoted the “divisive agenda of the BJP and the RSS”, which the people of the country had realised. “The BJP is now even using state machinery and constitutional authorities to bring audience to the theatres,” said Chawla.

Chandigarh AAP president Prem Garg said, “This is absolutely wrong. The governor’s office is impartial and does not belong to any party, but to the entire state. He should avoid promoting any movie, which projects the ideology of any party. ”

Garg added, “The BJP is promoting the movie across the country. It is a movie by the BJP, for the BJP and of the BJP.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president Arun Sood said, “The movie has nothing to do with any party or ideology, but is only about historical facts. Why are these parties so afraid of that? Also, it is the discretion of the governor to screen the movie or not.”

Despite repeated attempts, the public relations officer of the Punjab Raj Bhavan could not be contacted for a comment.