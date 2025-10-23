Chandigarh: Decomposed body of youth identified in Dhanas; kin suspect foul play

Police registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Tuesday after the decomposed body of a 25-year-old man, missing for nearly four days, was identified as Akash, a resident of Milk Colony, Dhanas.

Akash, who worked as a welder, was found in a drain near Dhanas on October 19 in a highly decomposed state. Police confirmed that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the accused.

The case came to light after Akash’s elder sister, Neha (28), lodged a missing person report at Sarangpur police station on October 18, alleging foul play and naming potential suspects. Akash’s body was discovered the next day floating near Rao Chowk, Patiala, and was sent for post-mortem at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital. The autopsy was conducted on October 21.

According to Neha’s statement, Akash had been missing since October 15. The family searched for him for several days before formally approaching the police. She added that her brother often consumed alcohol with friends and returned home late. He was also reportedly in a relationship with Jyoti, a resident of Sector 25, Chandigarh, and was planning to marry her.

Neha further revealed that Akash worked alongside their cousin, Amrit Pal, son of their maternal uncle. Following the discovery of his body, the family discussed the circumstances of Akash’s death. Amrit reportedly said that on the night Akash went missing, he was seen near a park in Dhanas with three to four young men, one of whom was identified as Bunty. Amrit said he did not identify the others.

“My brother was healthy and strong. He could not have been overpowered by a single person. I am sure that Bunty and his friends made him drink alcohol, killed him, and threw his body in the water,” Neha said in her complaint. She added that due to the advanced state of decomposition, no visible injuries were found on the body, but insisted that her brother’s death was not accidental.