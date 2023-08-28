Chandigarh: Delhi man held for impersonating candidate in ASI recruitment exam

A Delhi resident was arrested for impersonating another candidate during the ASI recruitment exam being conducted at one of the total 27 exam centres across the city on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Amit Kumar, appeared for the exam in place of candidate Anand Kumar of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, at Government College, Sector 42.

Both the accused were booked under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 36 police station.

Chandigarh Police on Sunday conducted a written examination for recruitment of 44 posts of ASI (Executive) of UT police.

Over 600 cops of Chandigarh Police were deployed at or around the 27 centres besides PCR vehicles, which were tasked to patrol outside each centre.

Police said two check posts were installed at each centre within the 100-meter radius to prevent the use of any illegal means during the examination. Flying squads were also constituted to conduct surprise checking at these centres.

In this examination, out of a total of 13,534 candidates who applied for the exam, 8,613 candidates took the exam while 4,921 candidates remained absent.

