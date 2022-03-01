Chandigarh | DGP proposes re-employment cell for police personnel

With an aim to provide re-employment to Chandigarh police personnel, the director general of police (DGP) presented a proposal for setting up a re-employment cell.

DGP Praveer Ranjan, shared the proposal during a welfare function organised to honour the police personnel who retired from service after attaining the age of superannuation at the police headquarters, Sector 9.

The proposal suggested the setting up of a data bank that would have details of retired employees, which could be uploaded to the Chandigarh police website. The idea behind creating a data bank of retired employees was to have a fall back in case of emergencies as well as providing opportunities to policemen to pursue work after superannuation.

“The retiree’s data would be uploaded on the official website of Chandigarh police, so that we can use their services somewhere in future. In case any company/MNC reaches out for police technical staff, we can provide them with our manpower of retired police officials,” he said, while sharing his proposal for putting together the re-employment cell.

Sources said the re-employment cell would create a database of all the retired police officers, with a senior official adding, “The data base would include details like the expertise of the retired employee, his places of posting. There are employees who are good at generating information on the basis of the human resources network, others are good at technical assistance and this expertise can be put to use.”

“Many of the retired employees are fit to work and thus would be re-employed as per the abilities and laid rules of re-employment of Chandigarh administration. This data would then be used to utilise the services of the retired employees not just by the department but also some private companies as this would be a ready database,” the official added.

