Chandigarh DGP, wife hurt as tent falls at Lake Club amid gusty winds
Published on Feb 13, 2023 04:54 AM IST
Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan and his wife were at the Lake Club on Sunday afternoon to attend a wedding function hosted by a police personnel when the mishap took place
UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan and his wife were injured after a tent collapsed at Lake Club amid the windy weather on Sunday afternoon.
The couple was at the club to attend a wedding function hosted by a police official.
They were taken to PGIMER, where the official spokesperson confirmed that both received stitches for deep wounds and were discharged in the evening.