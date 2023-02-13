Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh DGP, wife hurt as tent falls at Lake Club amid gusty winds

Chandigarh DGP, wife hurt as tent falls at Lake Club amid gusty winds

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 04:54 AM IST

Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan and his wife were at the Lake Club on Sunday afternoon to attend a wedding function hosted by a police personnel when the mishap took place

Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan and his wife received stitches for wounds sustained in the accident. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan and his wife were injured after a tent collapsed at Lake Club amid the windy weather on Sunday afternoon.

The couple was at the club to attend a wedding function hosted by a police official.

They were taken to PGIMER, where the official spokesperson confirmed that both received stitches for deep wounds and were discharged in the evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP