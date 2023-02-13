Chandigarh DGP, wife hurt as tent falls at Lake Club amid gusty winds

UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan and his wife were injured after a tent collapsed at Lake Club amid the windy weather on Sunday afternoon.

The couple was at the club to attend a wedding function hosted by a police official.

They were taken to PGIMER, where the official spokesperson confirmed that both received stitches for deep wounds and were discharged in the evening.