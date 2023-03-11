Chandigarh DGP, wife injured in tent collapse: Tent house owner booked

Over three weeks after Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan, his wife and another police officer were injured after a tent collapsed at Lake Club amid windy weather on February 12, police have booked the tent house owner concerned. Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan had received 12 stitches on the head due to the injuries caused by the tent collapse. (HT)

The case against Karam Singh, 48, resident of Milk Colony, Dhanas, has been registered under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. He has yet to be arrested.

The action came on the complaint of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Salik Ram from Sukhna Lake police post, alleging that the tent collapsed due to Karam Singh’s negligence.

On February 12, Praveer Ranjan and his wife, Malvika Ranjan, were at the club for the wedding of Sector-3 station house officer Sukhdeep Singh’s daughter, when a tent collapsed due to gusty winds. The tent pole had hit the DGP, his wife and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurmukh Singh, leaving them injured.

All three were rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, and later referred to PGIMER, where the DGP had received 12 stitches on the head and his wife four.