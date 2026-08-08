The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) on Friday approved a proposal to establish a digital museum at the Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19 under the ministry of tourism’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0. The project aims at giving visitors a technology-driven experience while preserving the heritage character of the iconic building.

The committee also deferred a revised zoning plan for Sectors 2, 3, 4 and 5, which fall within the buffer zone of the Capitol Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (HT File)

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The proposal was approved at the 27th meeting of the CHCC, chaired by UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad. The detailed project report for the museum has been prepared by the Chandigarh tourism department.

Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, secretary, tourism and culture, briefed the committee on the project, including its proposed layout, cost, tourism potential, anticipated outcomes and revenue projections. Officials said the project would involve minimum interventions to the existing heritage structure. The safeguards recommended by the Sub Heritage Committee have also been incorporated into the proposal.

The committee also deferred a revised zoning plan for Sectors 2, 3, 4 and 5, which fall within the buffer zone of the Capitol Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The proposal, presented by senior town planner Mandip Mehndiratta, included architectural controls and building-height restrictions under the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031.

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{{^usCountry}} During the discussion, the chief secretary observed that the buffer zone was created to protect the heritage value and visual character of the Capitol Complex and that the rationale for maintaining it continued to hold. He directed the department of urban planning to bring the proposal before the committee again with specific, well-reasoned recommendations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the discussion, the chief secretary observed that the buffer zone was created to protect the heritage value and visual character of the Capitol Complex and that the rationale for maintaining it continued to hold. He directed the department of urban planning to bring the proposal before the committee again with specific, well-reasoned recommendations. {{/usCountry}}

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The CHCC also reviewed the Master Plan Framework for implementing the holistic development plan of the Punjab and Haryana high court at the Capitol Complex.

The framework, prepared by consultants engaged by the engineering department, was presented to the committee in compliance with HC’s directions. After deliberations, the chief secretary directed the engineering department to process the proposal further in accordance with the committee’s observations and applicable heritage conservation guidelines.

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The meeting also reviewed the action-taken report on decisions of the committee’s previous meeting held on January 20 and confirmed its minutes.