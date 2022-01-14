Chandigarh discontinues Covid kits for patients in home isolation

The UT administration has decided to discontinue distribution of Covid-19 relief kits to infected patients under home isolation. UT officials said the decision has been taken as per the Centre’s guidelines.

The administration had started distributing the relief kits to home isolated Covid patients during the second wave of the pandemic, so that they can regularly self-monitor various health indicators. The kits included an oximeter, digital thermometer, face masks, sanitizers, kaadha (medicinal drinks) and necessary medication, besides educational material and instructions on use of medicines.

“The distribution of kits was discontinued as per guidelines of the Union government. The medicines, which were included in the relief kits, have not been included in the treatment protocol this time. As per medical experts, it was learnt that people were consuming medicines even when there was no requirement. Also, drinking kaadha in excess was also proving to be bad for health. Thus, there is no point in distributing kits without the essential medicines,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.

As the Mohali and Panchkula health departments are still providing the relief kits, residents in Chandigarh have expressed disappointment and demanded distribution of at least essential medicines.

Manveer Singh, a local resident, said that the health department must provide basic medicines so that people can use them in case of emergency. “My mother, 56, and I tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday. The health department contacted us initially when our conditions were stable. After two days, my mother developed a cough and high fever. We tried calling helpline numbers, but it remained busy of the time. Since we could not step out of the house and there was no one to help us, I had to contact my relatives in Mohali to provide us medicines,” he said.

Ram Bahadur, a resident of Kishangarh, said, “I work as a security guard in Sector 41. I tested positive on Monday and since I didn’t know what medicines to take for fever, I self-medicated. Then, my colleagues helped me with essential medicines.”

Ankita Passi, a social worker, who runs a helpline to provide food and medicines to Covid patients in the tricity, said, “We often get calls from home isolated patients who require food. But, many times, people demand basic medicines from us, mostly for fever and cough. We try to provide them when required, but the health department must distribute medicines to people, especially those who are financially-challenged or living in colonies.”

“We have not got any guidelines on replacing the medicines with other drugs. Also, distribution of kits at patients’ doorsteps requires huge manpower. However, even though we are not distributing kits, we are keeping a close watch on the home isolated patients. Our rapid response teams contact each patient and check on their health. Since most of the patients are asymptomatic, teams of doctors visit their houses only when they ask for it and provide medicines as per their requirements Also, helpline numbers are provided to patients so that they can contact us in case of any emergency or for advice,” Garg added.

------Though Mohali and Panchkula health department are providing relief kits to home isolated patients, UT administration say that the distribution of kits is not included in Centre’s treatment protocol