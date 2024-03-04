Chandigarh: Dismissed senior constable, aide held with 55 gm heroin

A dismissed senior constable and his accomplice were arrested on Saturday on charges of drug peddling. Both the accused were sent to police custody by a Chandigarh court and further investigation is underway to track the source of the recovered contraband. (HT File Photo)

Identified as Parveen and Amardeep Singh, alias Kala, the duo was found in possession of a total of 71.23 gm heroin, said police. Parveen hails from Mohali, while Amardeep is a resident of Ferozepur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They said Amardeep had a tainted past and was dismissed from Punjab Police from the rank of senior constable after 15 years of service. He was already facing three cases of Excise Act in Ferozepur, one case of NDPS Act in Chandigarh and another case of NDPS Act in Sirsa, Haryana.

Both the accused were sent to police custody by a local court and further investigation is underway to track the source of the recovered contraband.