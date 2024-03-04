 Chandigarh: Dismissed senior constable, aide held with 55 gm heroin - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Dismissed senior constable, aide held with 55 gm heroin

Chandigarh: Dismissed senior constable, aide held with 55 gm heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Identified as Parveen and Amardeep Singh, alias Kala, the duo was found in possession of a total of 71.23 gm heroin, said Chandigarh Police

A dismissed senior constable and his accomplice were arrested on Saturday on charges of drug peddling.

Both the accused were sent to police custody by a Chandigarh court and further investigation is underway to track the source of the recovered contraband. (HT File Photo)
Both the accused were sent to police custody by a Chandigarh court and further investigation is underway to track the source of the recovered contraband.

Identified as Parveen and Amardeep Singh, alias Kala, the duo was found in possession of a total of 71.23 gm heroin, said police. Parveen hails from Mohali, while Amardeep is a resident of Ferozepur.

They said Amardeep had a tainted past and was dismissed from Punjab Police from the rank of senior constable after 15 years of service. He was already facing three cases of Excise Act in Ferozepur, one case of NDPS Act in Chandigarh and another case of NDPS Act in Sirsa, Haryana.

Both the accused were sent to police custody by a local court and further investigation is underway to track the source of the recovered contraband.

