Chandigarh: Dogs to be shifted to Sector-38 facility by March 10, UT tells HC

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Centre in Sector-38 (West) is almost ready and all the dogs would be shifted to the facility by March 10. While posting the matter for further hearing on March 10, the court made it clear that the volunteers would be free to go to SPCA and to render their services as per the SOPs. (HT Photo for representation)

During the hearing of a contempt petition, the court was told that the necessary formalities would be done within a period of 10 days and all the animals would be shifted from the old building to the new building within the said period.

Due to renovation at the facility, some animals were kept at makeshift facilities while others were kept at Chandigarh municipal corporation’s Raipur Kalan Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre.

It was also submitted that lawyers for the petitioner have submitted a list of volunteers. They would now be registered and identity cards would be issued to them so that they can be permitted within the SPCA building as per the SOPs.

During the hearing, Anurag Chopra, appearing for animal rights activists stated that the volunteers are also willing to assist in shifting all the animals to ensure smooth transfer of all the animals from the old building to the new building.

While posting the matter for further hearing on March 10, the court made it clear that the volunteers would be free to go to SPCA and to render their services as per the SOPs. The bench of justice Alka Sarin was hearing a contempt petition filed by Shaurya Madan, who had alleged that animal activists are not being allowed to visit the SPCA facility by the authorities.