PGI dean academics: Dr Panda will continue to hold charge till May 7

Dr Naresh Panda, professor and head of the ENT department, PGIMER, will continue to hold the officiating charge of dean (academics) till May 7, the next date of hearing, as the case has been adjourned by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). Dr Panda will continue to hold charge of PGI dean (academics) till May 7. (HT)

The hearing on the application filed by Dr Panda was listed today in the tribunal. But as the reply from the Union of India and the PGIMER is awaited, the case has been adjourned.

On March 8, the Union ministry of health and family welfare had notified appointment of Dr Surjit Singh, professor and head of paediatric medicine department, as dean (academics) in place of Dr Panda, who was holding the officiating charge of dean (academics).

Row over seniority

Thereon, Dr Panda approached CAT, challenging the ministry’s order with the argument that he was the seniormost professor and Dr Singh was lower in the seniority list. Dr Panda retires in June.

Dr Panda alleged that as per the procedure for appointment, the ministry calls for a panel from the PGIMER director for consideration. The director had sent a panel that included Dr Panda’s name and not Dr Singh’s. However, the ministry notified Dr Singh’s name, it was submitted. A note on the director’s recommendations sent to the ministry was also produced before CAT where Dr Singh’s name was not mentioned.

On March 11, acting on the plea from Dr Panda, CAT passed the order restraining PGIMER from receiving the joining report of Dr Singh as dean (academic).

On March 19, Dr Singh had moved CAT seeking vacation of stay of March 11 order. CAT while taking up his application said that interim order passed would continue till next date of hearing on April 8 and that modification/continuance of interim order would be considered on that date.

Also, respondents were asked to file a reply.

Today, the case was listed, but as the reply was awaited from respondents PGIMER and the Union government, the case has been simply adjourned.