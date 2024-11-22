Chandigarh: E-auction of fancy vehicle numbers from November 25

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has invited applications for the e-auction of new series “CH01-CX” and leftover fancy registration numbers of previous series. Vehicle owners can register on the national transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain their unique acknowledgment number. (HT File Photo)

Registration will be open from November 18 to November 24 (5 pm), and e-bidding will be held from November 25 to November 27.

The leftover numbers on offer are from the series “CH01-CW”, “CH01-CV”, “CH01-CU”, “CH01-CT”, “CH01-CS”, “CH01-CR”, “CH01-CQ”, “CH01-CP”, “CH01-CN”, “CH01-CM”, “CH01-CL”, “CH01-CK”, “CH01-CJ”, “CH01-CG”, “CH01-CF”, “CH01-CE”, “CH01CD”, “CH01-CC”, “CH01-CB”, “CH01-CA”, “CH01-BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BT” , “CH01-BR”, “CH01-BP”, “CH01-BN”, “CH01-BM”, “CH01-BL” and “CH0-1BJ”.

Vehicle owners can register on the national transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain their unique acknowledgment number (UAN). The link is also available on the website www.chdtransport.gov.in.

After getting the UAN, the vehicle owner will have to deposit the fee for registration to participate in the e-auction and reserve amount of the special registration number.

Only owners of vehicle purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in e-auction. Aadhaar Card and address proof of Chandigarh are mandatory to participate.