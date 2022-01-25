Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh education department honours young achievers on Nat’l Girl Child Day
chandigarh news

Chandigarh education department honours young achievers on Nat’l Girl Child Day

National Girl Child Day was celebrated virtually by the Chandigarh education department on Monday; 10 girls from various government schools were felicitated as girl icons of the schools for exceptional achievement in fields like sports, music and arts
The virtual event organised by the Chandigarh education department on National Girl Child Day started with a song and dance performance presented by the students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 18. (HT File)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

National Girl Child Day was celebrated virtually by the Chandigarh education department on Monday. The event was presided over by education secretary SS Gill and deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh along with officials from the education, social welfare and sports departments.

The virtual event started with a song and dance performance presented by the students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 18.

Also, girl achievers were felicitated by the department of school education. Tarushi Gaur, recipient of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Puruskar, 2022, was honoured and ten girls from various government schools were felicitated as girl icons of the schools for exceptional achievement in fields like sports, music and arts. Usha Rani from Institution of Blind was also honoured for her achievements in sports.

Gill lauded the efforts of the students, their parents and teachers and also interacted with students.

Govt Home Science College holds poster-making, slogan-writing contests

Government Home Science College conducted a host of activities like online pledge taking and poster-making and slogan-writing competitions on the theme “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”. Female achievers were also honoured.

RELATED STORIES

CCPCR organises webinar

Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) under the aegis of ‘Girls India Project’ organised a special webinar with 25 government and 25 private schools of Chandigarh.

Chief guest Pam Rajput, professor (emeritus) at Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, Panjab University, said that it is important to change the mindset of the society at large regarding women and this must be started from the school level.

