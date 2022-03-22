Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Elante Mall’s security guard mowed down by canter in hit-and-run

After finishing work at Elante Mall, Industrial Area, the security guard was on his way back home on his Honda Activa around midnight, when the accident took place
Published on Mar 22, 2022 08:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A security guard at Elante Mall was killed in a hit-and-run accident near the Colony Number 4 light point on Friday night.

Police said the deceased, Inderjeet, who was in his 30s, was a resident of Sector 25.

After finishing work at Elante Mall, Industrial Area, he was on his way back home on his Honda Activa around midnight.

When he reached the Colony Number 4 traffic signal, a canter, which was allegedly being driven rashly, hit him from behind and drove off.

Another security guard, who was on his own vehicle, witnessed the accident and called for help. Inderjeet was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. But he died during treatment.

Police said the victim and his co-worker were unable to jot down the number of the canter. With no direct CCTV footage of the spot, police are looking for cameras in the accident spot’s vicinity to identify the offending vehicle.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.

