Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Estimated budget of 868 crore for 2025-26 session to be put before PU Board of Finance

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Sep 25, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Apart from the arrears payment of ₹175 crore, PU, Chandigarh, will also receive ₹51.29 crore from University Grants Commission on account of difference of salary grant for the year 2023-24

Panjab University (PU) has prepared the estimated budget of 868.48 crore for the 2025-26 session which will be put up before the Board of Finance (BoF) of the varsity during a meeting on October 8. This estimate is higher than the revised estimate of 2024-25 academic year which is 815.71 crore.

PU, Chandigarh, has prepared estimated budget for 2025-26. (HT Photo)
PU, Chandigarh, has prepared estimated budget for 2025-26. (HT Photo)

There is a 52.77 crore hike out of which 43.35 crore is for salaries while 4.8 crore for retirement benefits. There is a hike of around 2 crore for pensions and 1 crore for medical supplies.

For the 2024-25 session to meet the liability of pay revision, the Ministry of Education has sanctioned a one-time additional grant of 175.51 crore. However, its disbursement is awaited. Further, total liabilities amount to 278.17 crore. PU is in discussions with the Punjab government regarding these outstanding liabilities which also include revised pension, gratuity and leave encashment.

Meanwhile, for this revenue expenditure, PU has proposed revenue receipts of 868.46 crore for the 2025-26 session and 812.36 crore as revised estimates for the 2024-25 session. For this year, the University Grants Commission will give an annual maintenance grant of 366.83 crore and Punjab will give 90.49 crore. For 2025-26, UGC will give an annual maintenance grant of 388.84 crore and Punjab will give 95.92 crore.

As per revised estimates this year, under revenue receipts PU will earn the highest chunk from fee of examinations which will be 155 crore. Partially self-financed departments will earn 91 crore, and PU will earn 33 crore from registration certificate/CET fees.

Apart from the arrears payment of 175 crore, PU will also receive 51.29 crore from University Grants Commission on account of difference of salary grant for the year 2023-24.

The actual budgets for 2022-23 and 2023-24 were 635.71 crore and 728.9 crore.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
