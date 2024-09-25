Chandigarh: Estimated budget of 868 crore for 2025-26 session to be put before PU Board of Finance

Panjab University (PU) has prepared the estimated budget of ₹868.48 crore for the 2025-26 session which will be put up before the Board of Finance (BoF) of the varsity during a meeting on October 8. This estimate is higher than the revised estimate of 2024-25 academic year which is ₹815.71 crore. PU, Chandigarh, has prepared estimated budget for 2025-26. (HT Photo)

There is a ₹52.77 crore hike out of which ₹43.35 crore is for salaries while ₹4.8 crore for retirement benefits. There is a hike of around ₹2 crore for pensions and ₹1 crore for medical supplies.

For the 2024-25 session to meet the liability of pay revision, the Ministry of Education has sanctioned a one-time additional grant of ₹175.51 crore. However, its disbursement is awaited. Further, total liabilities amount to ₹278.17 crore. PU is in discussions with the Punjab government regarding these outstanding liabilities which also include revised pension, gratuity and leave encashment.

Meanwhile, for this revenue expenditure, PU has proposed revenue receipts of ₹868.46 crore for the 2025-26 session and ₹812.36 crore as revised estimates for the 2024-25 session. For this year, the University Grants Commission will give an annual maintenance grant of ₹366.83 crore and Punjab will give ₹90.49 crore. For 2025-26, UGC will give an annual maintenance grant of ₹388.84 crore and Punjab will give ₹95.92 crore.

As per revised estimates this year, under revenue receipts PU will earn the highest chunk from fee of examinations which will be ₹155 crore. Partially self-financed departments will earn ₹91 crore, and PU will earn ₹33 crore from registration certificate/CET fees.

Apart from the arrears payment of ₹175 crore, PU will also receive ₹51.29 crore from University Grants Commission on account of difference of salary grant for the year 2023-24.

The actual budgets for 2022-23 and 2023-24 were ₹635.71 crore and ₹728.9 crore.