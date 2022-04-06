Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh excise commissioner meets dealers of school books, uniforms
chandigarh news

Chandigarh excise commissioner meets dealers of school books, uniforms

Chandigarh deputy commissioner-cum-excise and taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh chaired a meeting with dealers of school uniforms, books and stationary on Tuesday
Issues related to non-issuance of proper bills under provisions of GST laws and proper pricing of school books were discussed at the meeting.
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Deputy commissioner-cum-excise and taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh chaired a meeting with dealers of school uniforms, books and stationary on Tuesday.

Issues related to non-issuance of proper bills under provisions of GST laws and proper pricing of school books were discussed. Singh instructed excise officials to show no laxity to those found not issuing proper bills and levy maximum penalties on them.

Chandigarh’s secretary education said that instructions have already been issued that school authorities should not recommend any particular shop for the purchase of books, uniform, stationery and other items. Action will be initiated against all those schools who will not comply with the directions.

The meeting was attended by secretary education Purva Garg, Palika Arora, director of school education and other officials from the excise and education department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP