Chandigarh family alleges negligence as infant dies at GMSH-16

After a five-day-old baby died at Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the family has alleged that no doctor was available to treat the sick child. An inquiry has been marked into the alleged negligence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A woman, who resides in Sector 23, Chandigarh, got admitted to the hospital a week ago. On November 14, she gave birth to twins: a girl and a boy. The twins were underweight and were admitted at the postnatal ward of the hospital.

However on Saturday, the mother alleged that the boy was suffering from hypoglycaemia since the time of birth. “During the late evening hours of November 19, the health condition of the boy deteriorated. We asked the nurses on duty to call the doctor immediately. However, no doctor was available in the hospital during that time. The nurse tried making repeated phone calls to the doctors but to no avail. As no doctor was available to attend my child, he died due to the negligence of the staff,” the complainant said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the incident, the family submitted a written complaint to the director health services (DHS), Chandigarh, and sought necessary action against the doctor concerned for missing from duty.

Following the written complaint, DHS Dr Suman Singh marked an inquiry into the matter and asked the medical superintendent to submit a report immediately.

Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH, said, “We have received the complaint and have started investigating the matter. The hospital always makes duty rosters of the doctors and it can never happen that a doctor misses the duty. However, we will check as to why the doctor was not available when the patient needed the consultation. The inquiry report will be submitted to the DHS on Monday and strict action will be taken against the doctor, if found guilty.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}