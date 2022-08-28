Chandigarh | Father-son duo held for bid to usurp Chinese-origin woman’s property

A father-son duo has been arrested for allegedly trying to usurp the property of a widowed woman of Chinese origin, staying alone in the city.

The accused, Gurvinder Singh Bali, 65, and Vishvjeet Singh, 34, residents of Sector 7, Panchkula, are presently in three-day police custody.

Complainant Jenny Lee, a senior citizen and a resident of Sector 35, said that she had given the top floor of her house to Gurvinder Singh Bali on rent in 2012. He had helped her with the construction of the house. Later, he got a new rent agreement made in the name of his son Vishvjeet, but both used to frequently delay the rent payment.

Whenever she used to contact them for the rent, they would keep making excuses and defer the payment.

In August 2017, Lee came to know about a back-dated agreement regarding the sale of the second floor of her house, in which her forged signatures had been used. The agreement said that Vishvjeet has paid ₹28 lakh to Lee as earnest money for the sale of the second floor of her house.

The witnesses on the agreement were also not known to the complainant but known to the accused. Lee told the police that she never received any payment. During further inquiry, it was established that stamp papers used in the fake agreement were also fabricated.

Based on Lee’s complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Chandigarh Police, on August 25.

As per the police Vishvjeet is a graduate and unemployed while his father Gurvinder Singh, a Class-8 dropout, deals in construction work.