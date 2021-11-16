Chandigarh: Father-son duo held for stabbing teen to death in Sector 32

A father-son duo has been arrested for the murder of an 18-year-old neighbour, to whom they owed ₹2,000, in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar and his son Abhay, aka Abhi, 20. Anil is a painter while Abhi works at a chemist shop. The victim, Nikhil, was stabbed to death following an argument near his house on Sunday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Nikhil had sold his motorcycle to Abhi about three months back at an agreed price of ₹8,000. Abhi had paid ₹6,000 and promised that he would pay the balance once the vehicle was transferred in his name. In the absence of the complete payment, Nikhil had retained the bike’s documents.

In his complaint, the victim’s father, also named Anil Kumar, said both Abhi and his father had been threatening and harassing Nikhil. He alleged that even earlier the father-son duo had entered into an argument with Nikhil and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not get the bike transferred in Abhi’s name.

“On Sunday evening, my son was standing on the street near our house when Abhi and his father surrounded him. Anil kept instigating Abhi, telling him not to let Nikhil escape and teach him a lesson. On his instigation, Abhi started manhandling my son and stabbed him,” said the father.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area. The accused can be seen stabbing Nikhil in full public view and fleeing. Nikhil was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, in an autorickshaw, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Abhi and his father.