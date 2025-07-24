Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Fee payment portal of Class 11 to remain open until July 26

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 09:20 am IST

The move by the department came in after receiving a number of requests from parents of Class 10 pass outs who had been allotted a seat in the 1st counselling for admission to Class 11 in city government schools but failed to pay their fee for various personal reasons

The UT education department has decided to give one last chance to deposit fees for Class 11 students who failed to deposit their fees earlier. The portal to deposit fee will be available from July 24 to 26. The move by the department came in after receiving a number of requests from parents of Class 10 pass outs who had been allotted a seat in the 1st counselling for admission to Class 11 in city government schools but failed to pay their fee for various personal reasons. The department said that this is the last extension and students who fail to deposit their admission fee this time will not be considered for admission again.

The portal to deposit fee will be available from July 24 to 26. (HT photo for representation)
The portal to deposit fee will be available from July 24 to 26. (HT photo for representation)

Regarding the second counselling currently underway, the allotment list will be up on display on July 31. Selected students can pay their fees on August 1 and 2. If a student having been allotted a seat in the first counselling has applied in the second counselling for migration from the allotted school to another school and if a new school is then allotted from the list of desirous schools filled by the student, such student will no longer have any right over his/her previously allotted seat and it will be considered vacant and may be allotted to some other student desirous of studying in that school. No request for re-allotment of the school allotted on first counselling shall be entertained by the officials.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Fee payment portal of Class 11 to remain open until July 26
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On