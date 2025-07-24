Chandigarh: Fee payment portal of Class 11 to remain open until July 26

The UT education department has decided to give one last chance to deposit fees for Class 11 students who failed to deposit their fees earlier. The portal to deposit fee will be available from July 24 to 26. The move by the department came in after receiving a number of requests from parents of Class 10 pass outs who had been allotted a seat in the 1st counselling for admission to Class 11 in city government schools but failed to pay their fee for various personal reasons. The department said that this is the last extension and students who fail to deposit their admission fee this time will not be considered for admission again. The portal to deposit fee will be available from July 24 to 26. (HT photo for representation)

Regarding the second counselling currently underway, the allotment list will be up on display on July 31. Selected students can pay their fees on August 1 and 2. If a student having been allotted a seat in the first counselling has applied in the second counselling for migration from the allotted school to another school and if a new school is then allotted from the list of desirous schools filled by the student, such student will no longer have any right over his/her previously allotted seat and it will be considered vacant and may be allotted to some other student desirous of studying in that school. No request for re-allotment of the school allotted on first counselling shall be entertained by the officials.