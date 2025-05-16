Chandigarh feels the heat as temp soars to 41.7°C

Mercury’s upward climb in the city continues as the maximum temperature jumped from 40.5°C on Wednesday to 41.7°C on Thursday, leaving residents sweating. Issuing an advisory, the Mohali health department has urged residents to avoid sun exposure and stay indoors as much as possible in view of the ongoing scorching weather, which could pose moderate to severe health risks, especially for vulnerable groups. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

However, the sizzling weather took a turn by night, with 4.8 mm rain and gusty winds going up to 50 km/h causing the temperature to plunge to 21°C by 11.30 pm.

The cool relief, however, will not last long, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast searing heat over the weekend, with temperatures likely to go up to 44°C.

Earlier on Thursday, at 41.7°C, the maximum temperature was an uncomfortable 4.2 degrees above normal and the highest so far this summer.

The minimum temperature also rose from 24.7°C on Wednesday to 25.3°C on Thursday, 1.5 degree above normal.

Civil surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain said temperatures were typically very high during this time of year, and people needed to take precautions to protect themselves. She added that the elderly and children were particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses and necessary preventive measures must be taken.

“Those most at risk include pregnant women, newborns, labourers, farmers or anyone working outdoors, the homeless, roadside dwellers, individuals exposed to harsh weather, and people suffering from mental or physical illnesses—especially those with heart disease, high blood pressure or obesity. These groups are more likely to suffer from dehydration, which can lead to heatstroke,” said Dr Jain and district epidemiologist Dr Anamika Soni in a joint statement.

They further explained that rising temperatures can cause dehydration, dizziness and even loss of consciousness. Prolonged exposure may lead to symptoms such as headaches, vomiting, red and dry skin, muscle weakness and aggravation of chronic health conditions.

Do’s:

Keep your home cool; keep windows and doors closed during the day.

Drink plenty of fluids, such as water, lassi, lemonade, etc. Sip water every half hour.

Carry water when going outdoors.

Keep your body cool and wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes.

Wear sunglasses and cover your head when stepping out.

When outdoors, find shaded areas like trees to rest.

Consume seasonal fruits.

Avoid walking barefoot.

Don’ts

Avoid going out during extreme heat.

Never leave children or animals in parked vehicles.

Avoid direct exposure to the midday sun.

Refrain from consuming alcohol, tea and coffee.

Limit strenuous physical activity.

Avoid cooking during peak heat hours; keep the kitchen well-ventilated.