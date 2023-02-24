Chandigarh: FIR against firm for duping Hotel Shivalikview of 29,200

Police have booked a firm for duping Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17, of ₹29,200 through unethical trade practice in connivance with a storekeeper at the hotel.

(Getty images)

The case has been registered against Ishwar Trading Company, Sector 32, and Vijender Mohan, the accused hotel storekeeper, on the complaint of Vikram Singh Virk, deputy general manager, Hotel Shivalikview.

Virk submitted that CITCO had been procuring non-perishable kitchen items, including spices and dry fruits, from Ishwar Trading Company, as per requirement raised by the kitchen staff.

On November 27, 2019, a complaint was received at the CITCO head office from hotel officials about misappropriation in material received and the bills. The complaint alleged fraud by the firm in connivance with storekeeper Vijender Mohan.

Following the complaint, CITCO chief manager Rakesh Kumar Popli constituted a committee to probe the matter. After visiting the hotel on November 28, 2019, and inspecting the records, irregularities in bills were found, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

After carrying out an investigation to establish the facts, police have now lodged an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station.