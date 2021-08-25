Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: FIR registered on complaint of woman activist manhandled at BJP event
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: FIR registered on complaint of woman activist manhandled at BJP event

A video clip of the alleged incident was recorded by a local and put online and has since been shared widely on social media, inviting criticism from opposition parties, residents and farm leaders
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The activist had alleged that she was manhandled, harassed, and subjected to abusive language while she was showing black flags to Union minister Anurag Thakur during a BJP event in Chandigarh.

Five days after a woman activist was allegedly manhandled while protesting in favour of farmers’ demands at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event in Chandigarh, police on Tuesday registered a case against unknown persons on her complaint.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-26 police station. No one has been named in it.

The activist had alleged that she was manhandled, harassed, and subjected to abusive language while she was showing black flags to Union minister Anurag Thakur, who was in Chandigarh to launch the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Himachal Bhawan in Sector 28 on August 19.

A video clip of the alleged incident was recorded by a local and put online and has since been shared widely on social media. Even as BJP leaders have maintained that it was staged, the incident has invited criticism from opposition parties and farm leaders.

RELATED STORIES

Women members of both Aam Aadmi Party and Congress staged protests against the BJP, while farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni had demanded immediate arrests of those involved. Even the woman activist along with other protesters had gathered at Matka Chowk on August 20, following which a complaint was submitted to the senior superintendent of police’s office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dr Pyare Lal Garg, the social, health activist known for his ‘outspoken’ nature

Murder case: HC restrains CBI judge from pronouncing verdict against Ram Rahim

Amarinder okays hike in sugarcane prices, farmers end rail, road blockades

HC disposes of plea from Khemka on Central government empanelment
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP