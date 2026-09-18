Chandigarh: Five chemist shops found violating Drugs Act during raids

The drugs control wing, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, conducted raids at six chemist shops in Kajheri village and Bapu Dham Colony as part of the UT administration’s efforts to curb drug abuse and ensure compliance with drug-control laws.

The administration said such enforcement drives would continue across the city to ensure strict adherence to drug-control regulations and prevent the misuse and diversion of medicines. (HT)

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The joint teams inspected the premises and checked compliance with provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the rules framed under it. Five of the six chemist shops were found violating various provisions of the Act and related rules.

The inspections were conducted on the directions of the chief secretary, UT administration, and under the guidance of the health secretary and the director health services-cum-drugs controller.

The drugs control wing team comprised drugs inspectors Tajinder Singh and Amit Lakhanpal.

Following the violations detected during the raids, the drug controller will issue show-cause notices to the five concerned firms. Further action will be taken in accordance with applicable law after examining their responses.

The administration said such enforcement drives would continue across the city to ensure strict adherence to drug-control regulations and prevent the misuse and diversion of medicines.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials also reiterated the need for chemist shops to comply with statutory requirements governing the sale and distribution of medicines, particularly amid efforts to prevent the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials also reiterated the need for chemist shops to comply with statutory requirements governing the sale and distribution of medicines, particularly amid efforts to prevent the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs. {{/usCountry}}

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