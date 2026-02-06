Chandigarh: Five file papers for 5-member F&CC

With five councillors, three from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one each from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, filing the nomination paper for the five-member Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), their election is almost certain to be unopposed. The election will be held during the MC’s 358th General House meeting on February 11. (File)

The nominations, for the election of members of F&CC for 2026, concluded on Thursday. They were filed with the MC’s joint commissioner and secretary Himanshu Gupta. The election will be held during the MC’s 358th General House meeting on February 11. As per the rules, only five candidates are contesting for the five seats, their election is now almost certain to be unopposed.

From BJP, councillors Kanwar Rana, Harjeet Singh and Rajinder Sharma submitted their nomination papers in the presence of mayor Saurabh Joshi and senior deputy mayor Jasmanpreet Singh. Mayor Joshi said that the F&CC is the backbone of the MC as major decisions related to the city’s development are taken by the committee. He expressed confidence that these BJP members will ensure transparency and accountability in the city’s development works. Senior deputy mayor said that the participation of experienced councillors will give new impetus to the MC’s work.

Meanwhile, from Congress, councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty filed his nomination. Councillor Sachin Galav joined Bunty as the proposer and councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi as the seconder. Speaking on the occasion, Congress President HS Lucky said the Congress is fully committed to the all-round and balanced development of Chandigarh.

From Aam Aadmi Party Yogesh Dhingra filed his nomination papers. AAP state president Vijaypal Singh, general secretary Onkar Singh Aulakh, councillors Jaswinder Kaur, Damanpreet Singh and Anju Katiyal, along with other leaders were present.

The F&CC is considered the most important part of the MC because after the General House it is the committee that has the authority to approve development projects, contracts, and financial decisions up to ₹50 lakh. Therefore, all parties have adopted the strategy of sending experienced representatives to this committee.