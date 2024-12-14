Chandigarh: Following MC chief’s lead, now officers slash theirs ‘entertainment charges’

After municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Amit Kumar voluntarily slashed “entertainment allowance” by 50% from his salary, all entitled officers of the MC on Friday slashed their allowance, which will help the civic body save expenditure of ₹8 lakh per annum. Every month, Chandigarh MC officials get a fixed amount as an “entertainment expense” to meet the expenditure of serving “tea, coffee and refreshments” to their guests. (HT File)

Nearly 28 officers, including joint commissioners, chief engineers, SEs, all executive engineers and other administrative officers, slashed their “entertainment charges” by 50%. Every month, MC officials get a fixed amount as an “entertainment expense” to meet the expenditure of serving “tea, coffee and refreshments” to their guests. The entertainment expenses range from ₹4,000 per month to ₹15,000 per month, for each officer depending on their positions.

Only the commissioner’s 50% slashing will save ₹90,000 annually. The MC is facing acute financial crises these days and the commissioner has directed all his officers to curtail expenditure and explore maximum revenue generation solutions in the corporation.