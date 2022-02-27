Chandigarh | Following months of delay, Panjab University initiates process to grant affiliation

With several colleges still awaiting temporary extension of affiliation for the current academic session, Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Friday constituted the affiliation committee to consider the matter.

Even as the half of the academic session is already over, the grant of affiliation to colleges for 2021-22 session is still pending. The matter was raised during the last senate meeting, where some members urged that affiliation be granted immediately.

The affiliation committee, that takes up the inspection reports submitted by the inspection committees, is constituted by the syndicate. In the absence of the body, however, the panel was constituted by the V-C on this occasion. The senate–the varsity’s apex governing body–had earlier delegated the syndicate’s powers– which is its executive arm–to Kumar during their last meeting.

The panel headed by senator Devinder Singh also held an online meeting on Friday. A member of the committee, however, said that the members resolved that a physical meeting should be held. “As we have to check all the records, an offline meeting was proposed that is likely to be held in the first week of March,” the member said.

Although the inspections were conducted by various committees last year, the reports are yet to be taken up by the affiliation committee.

After the approval from the committee, the matter goes to the syndicate. The Punjab higher education department, meanwhile, has also asked the varsity to complete the process immediately.

Standing committee meet held

Meanwhile, the standing committee of the college development council meeting was also held on Friday to grant scholarships to college students belonging different categories including means-cum-merit, physically disabled, sports, single girl child for the session 2020-21 from the 2021-22 budget.

The standing committee also deliberated on the honorarium to nodal officers for 2020-21 and 2021-22 received from the affiliated colleges. Moreover, tuition fee concession of 25% in the self-financing courses granted to the wards of affiliated college teachers for the 2021-22 session was also on the agenda.

