Chandigarh foodies get a taste of dishes from seven French-speaking countries

On the last day of the Francophonie Week (Saturday), tricity foodies got a chance to try out some of the culinary delights from seven French-speaking countries at Alliance Française, Sector 36, Chandigarh.

Seven French-speaking countries — Lebanon, Tahiti, Tunisia, Canada, France, Mauritius and Burundi — shared some of their culinary specialities with tricity residents on Saturday (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giving more details, Alliance Française Chandigarh director Ophélie Belin said the Canadian stall had Nanaimo Bars, a well-known dessert named after Nanaimo city in British Columbia. “Cinnamon rolls were another major attraction at the stall.”

Hala Kheifes, of Lebanon, said, “Traditional Lebanese hummus, which is made of cooked and mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic and usually garnished with olive oil, paprika, and parsley, was one of the most sought-after dishes at their stall, besides Batenjen Moutabbal, a dish made of roasted and spiced eggplant, tahini, olives, salt, and lemon juice.

Batata Harra, a potato dish, was also much liked by the visitors. Other dishes from Lebanon available at the stall included Mana-ish Za’atar, Nammoura, and Lebanese lemonade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We were serving dhol puri, coconut cake, and fresh fruit juices. The dhol puri, a salty pancake stuffed with chana dal, was inspired by Indian cuisine and symbolised street food culture,” said Vidoola Deerpaul, of Mauritius.

Tunisian food, including Tajine - a dish prepared using eggs, chicken, potatoes, carrot, parsley and spices - was also available there. Meanwhile, Couscous and Tunisian salad turned out to be a favourite among health-conscious attendees.

The Tahitian salad and Po’E, made from coconut milk and bananas were a big hit.

The French food stall also saw large crowds as they had cheese from the valley of Mashobra, smoked cheese, and cream cheese bread to offer.

Samboussa, an item similar to Indian samosas, was being served at the Burundi food stall and was a big attraction on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Alliance Française, Belin said, had jointly with the Canadian Consulate, organised the 2023 edition of the Francophonie Week, a festival of the French language and cultures which is celebrated in the middle of March across the world, from March 18 to 25.

The week-long activities also included the food festival, artistic activities, and short film screenings, among other activities, she concluded.