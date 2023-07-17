Chandigarh forms panel tackle soaring prices of essential commodities

In response to the soaring prices of essential commodities including fruits, vegetables and grains, which often become unaffordable for the general public, the administration has formed a committee to address these situations and alleviate the burden on the common man.

The committee will address various aspects such as pricing, purchase quantities, quality control, and equitable distribution. (HT Photo)

The committee comprises the joint director of food and supplies and consumer affairs, administrator of the market committee, and joint/additional registrar of co-operative societies.

The committee will be chaired by the most senior officer among the mentioned officials, with the joint director of the department of food and supplies and consumer affairs serving as the member convener.

Their primary objective is to develop a comprehensive plan for the procurement and distribution of essential commodities that experience significant price hikes, ensuring that they are made available to the general public at subsidized rates or wholesale prices.

The committee will address various aspects such as pricing, purchase quantities, quality control, and equitable distribution. Regular monthly meetings will be held to assess the situation and determine the need for intervention.

