Chandigarh: Forum orders FB, seller to pay 20k to Dhanas resident for not delivering car

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission 1, Chandigarh, has directed Facebook Marketplace India through their office in Hyderabad, Telangana and seller Viplove Arora of west Delhi to refund ₹10,000 paid by a city resident to purchase a vehicle through their platform. They have also been directed to pay ₹5,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and ₹5,000 as litigation costs.

The complainants, Nirmala Joshi and Deepak Joshi of Milk Colony, Dhanas, had contacted the seller after his listing came up on the marketplace platform. He had assured the complainants that the car was as per the description on the website and asked them to deposit ₹10,000 as booking amount. This money was paid on June 16, 2021.

Later, they were informed that the seller will be unable to provide them the car and will refund the booking amount. After waiting for a month, the money was not credited and despite requesting on both the platform and the seller, the money was not returned.

Both the opposite parties were served notice but nobody appeared on their behalf and both parties were declared ex parte in the proceedings.

The commission observed that the opposite parties did not appear to contest the claim and this act draws an adverse inference against them. “In our opinion the act of the opposite parties for alluring the complainant by offering attractive deal on their platform and, thereafter, not responding to the complainant after receiving the booking amount proves deficiency in service on the part of parties,” it observed while partly allowing the complaint and directing the opposite parties to refund the money along with the compensation.