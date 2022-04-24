Chandigarh: Four more cheating cases registered against GBP Group

A day after the Chandigarh Police registered two cases against the promoters of GBP Group, they were named in four more cheating cases in the city.

According to police, Dev Bhushan Gupta of Zirakpur complained that GBP Group’s Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others, and Neeraj Gupta, managing partner of G&G Builders, cheated approximately 2,500 people of ₹1,500 crore in various projects.

Apart from this, Sanjay Verma and others of Sangrur, Punjab, accused Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Anupam Gupta and others of GBP Group of cheating them of ₹2 crore on the pretext of providing a commercial site.

A Sector-19 resident, whose name was not revealed by the police, accused Sunil Kumar, Sandeep Goyal and others of the realty firm for duping her of around ₹90 lakh in lieu of sale of plots. A woman from Sector 47 also accused the group’s promoters of cheating her of ₹47.47 lakh.

Following the complaints, police registered four separate cases at the Sector 34 police station under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

The group’s promoters are facing multiple cases since they left the country, leaving in the lurch over thousands of people who have invested nearly several hundred crores in their multiple residential and commercial projects. Apart from the six cases registered against them by the Chandigarh Police in the past two days, 12 more, including those by the Punjab Police, are lodged against them.

Mohali police had previously issued look-out circulars (LOC) against the group’s three directors – Pardeep Gupta, Raman Gupta and Satish Gupta – who are believed to be in Dubai.

The Punjab local bodies department had also initiated civil and criminal proceedings against the group’s management in 2021 after they left the country without completing various real estate projects.

