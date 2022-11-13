Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | Fruit vendor killed, another injured in road mishap at transport light point

Published on Nov 13, 2022 03:42 AM IST

A fruit vendor was killed while his relative was injured after a truck hit them at the Transport light point, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on late Friday night. (HT File/Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A fruit vendor was killed while his relative was injured after a truck hit them at the Transport light point, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on late Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sarfraz while the injured is Dilshad.

Both were residents of Bapu Dham colony and used to sell fruits at the Sector-26 vegetable market. As per the police, they were heading home with their rehris around 10.30pm when the mishap took place.

While Dilshad was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16,

Sarfraz was taken to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research where he was declared brought dead.

A case against an unidentified truck driver has been registered under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-26 police station.

