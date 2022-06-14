Chandigarh gets 124.56 crore under Samagra Shiksha for 2022-2023 academic session

The Centre has allotted a total of ₹124.56 crore to the UT education department under the Samagra Shiksha programme.

The same was discussed at the project approval board (PAB) meeting held under the chairpersonship of secretary, department of school education and literacy, Union ministry of education.

The annual work plan and budget meeting was attended by various UT education department officials, including UT education secretary Purva Garg, the director school education, and the district education officer among others.

The total amount allocated to the education department is higher than last year when ₹96.82 crore was allocated. In 2020, ₹89.74 crore had been allocated.

As per the estimates of the annual work plan and budget, ₹121.48 crore of the ₹124.56 crore will be fresh funds released by the central government, while ₹3.08 crore will be spillover from the 2021-2022 academic session.

The recurring fresh funds allocated amounted for ₹117.39 crore, while ₹4.09 crore was allocated as fresh non-recurring funds.

Out of the total amount, ₹110.74 crore has been allocated for school education at the elementary level, ₹13.48 crore at the secondary level and ₹0.32 crore for teacher education.

Funds breakdown (HT)

The UT education department was asked to prioritise spending the funds on right to education entitlements, foundational literacy and numeracy, quality initiatives like information and communication technologies, school grants including library and sports grants, gender equity and inclusive education and completion of pending civil works and spill-over.

The Centre also observed that there are likely to be savings under the scheme and supplementary PAB meetings can be considered between the months of October and November 2022 to consider the additional requirements of the state based on the utilisation of funds.

Talking about pending works in the non-recurring/spillover category, the department said that construction work of government school in Dhanas has been completed and handed over. Estimate is under preparation for the school in Palsora and administrative approval has been issued for the one in Kajheri. The detailed estimate is under approval for the latter.

Samagra Shiksha is an overarching programme of the union ministry for the school education sector extending from pre-school to Class 12 prepared with the goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes.

The programme subsumes three schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) — Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE).