Following showers on Friday, continuous rain on Saturday brought 15.2 mm of rainfall to the city, according to the India meteorological department (IMD). The monsoon withdrawal is expected by the end of the month.

Commuters navigate through a waterlogged road in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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The monsoon system continues to remain strong over this region and chances of rain will continue on Sunday. However, rain is unlikely next week. Below average rain is expected this month, according to IMD’s long-range forecast for the month.

September is the final month of the monsoon season, and heavy rain spells during this period are not unusual, said IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul.

Last year, on the first day of the month itself 99.9 mm rain was recorded in the city. 252.1 mm rain was recorded in the entire month, making it the wettest September in the last seven years. This year around 45 mm rain has been recorded in the first five days of the month. Overall, 642.5 mm rain has been recorded at the Sector 39 IMD observatory till date, which is 14.4% below normal for the corresponding period, IMD data said.

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{{^usCountry}} While the withdrawal of monsoon is usually declared in the last week of the month, with El Nino conditions affecting the monsoon, its withdrawal can happen earlier than expected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the withdrawal of monsoon is usually declared in the last week of the month, with El Nino conditions affecting the monsoon, its withdrawal can happen earlier than expected. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD director stated that while El Nino conditions could trigger an early monsoon withdrawal in specific parts of the country, the exact timing remains uncertain and depends on several factors.

He added that El Nino conditions usually take effect in the second half. Due to this, below average rain is also expected this month.

Last year, monsoon withdrawal was declared on September 24, the earliest in 24 years. Monsoon withdrawal is usually declared when the monsoon system leaves the region and an anticyclonic system forms which leads to gentle winds and rising temperature in the city. These conditions usually continue till Diwali and can make the air quality index worsen considerably over the days.

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Chances of rain to reduce from today

Rain activity will start reducing from Sunday as the weather system weakens. Rain will remain unlikely next week with only isolated showers scattered across the region. As the rain started in the evening, the day mostly remained sunny. Maximum temperature rose from 31°C on Friday to 34°C on Saturday, 1 degree above normal. Minimum temperature also rose from 22.8°C on Friday to 23.2°C on Saturday, 2 degrees below normal.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C while minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C.