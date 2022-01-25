Chandigarh girl Tarushi wins PM Bal Shakti award for taekwondo

Tarushi Gaur, 12, has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Bal Shakti Award for excelling in taekwondo.

She received the award in the sports category from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual ceremony which was telecast live on Doordarshan on Monday .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tarushi is the only awardee from the tricity so far, and the first and the only person to get this award for taekwondo.

A student of The British School, Sector 44, she has been training at Emerald Martial Arts in Panchkula since the age of three under Shiv Raj Gharti, who is a 5th Dan Black Belt from South Korea.

Union women and child development minister Smriti Zubin Irani and minister of state Munjpara Mahendrabhai were also present during the ceremony. Tarushi received a medal, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate.

A total 29 children from 21 states from the fields of innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery were selected for the award from all over the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}