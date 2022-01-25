Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh girl Tarushi wins PM Bal Shakti award for taekwondo
chandigarh news

Chandigarh girl Tarushi wins PM Bal Shakti award for taekwondo

Tarushi Gaur, 12, has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Bal Shakti Award for excelling in taekwondo; she received the award in the sports category from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual ceremony which was telecast live on Doordarshan on Monday
Tarushi is the only awardee from the Chandigarh tricity so far, and the first and the only person to get this award for taekwondo. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Tarushi Gaur, 12, has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Bal Shakti Award for excelling in taekwondo.

She received the award in the sports category from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual ceremony which was telecast live on Doordarshan on Monday .

Tarushi is the only awardee from the tricity so far, and the first and the only person to get this award for taekwondo.

A student of The British School, Sector 44, she has been training at Emerald Martial Arts in Panchkula since the age of three under Shiv Raj Gharti, who is a 5th Dan Black Belt from South Korea.

Union women and child development minister Smriti Zubin Irani and minister of state Munjpara Mahendrabhai were also present during the ceremony. Tarushi received a medal, a cash prize of 1 lakh and a certificate.

A total 29 children from 21 states from the fields of innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery were selected for the award from all over the country.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP