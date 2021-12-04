Chandigarh: Give account of promises made in poll manifesto, SAD asks Charanjit Channi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
While addressing a media conference in Chandigarh, Daljit Singh Cheema, spokesperson, SAD, said said CM Charanjit Channi should tell the fate of all promises made by party through its 2017 manifesto
Daljit Singh Cheema, spokesperson, SAD, while addressing a media conference in Chandigarh on Friday, asked chief minister Charanjit Channi to give an account of the promises made in the Congress party’s election manifesto for 2017-22. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday asked chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to give an account of the promises made in the Congress party’s election manifesto for 2017-22.

Daljit Singh Cheema, spokesperson, SAD, said this while addressing a media conference here. He trashed advertisements listing the CM’s achievements during the last two months as a pack of lies.

Cheema said the CM should tell the fate of all promises made by the party through its 2017 manifesto. “Only one picture has changed in the manifesto – that of Capt Amarinder Singh. The remaining three, Dr Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, stand accountable for the promises made by the Congress as does Channi who was a part of the party at that time,” said Cheema.

He said Channi can’t run away by blaming his predecessor. “People are waiting for you to give an account of the promised 90,000 crore farm loan waiver and number of jobs the Congress government has given to the youth under the ‘Ghar Ghar Naukri scheme”, Cheema asked.

He said: “Instead of admitting that his government had failed on all fronts, the CM has come out with full-page advertisements aimed at self-congratulation for the work done by him.”

He asked Channi to explain why he was lying about power purchase agreements (PPAs) being scrapped when nothing had happened as a show-cause notice issued to the private thermal companies had been stayed by a Central tribunal.

He said similarly the order of the Punjab State Regulatory Commission had made it clear that the order reducing power tariff by 3 per unit was temporary and applicable till March 31 only.

Cheema asked Channi to first give an account of the work done by him as technical education minister for more than four and a half years.

He also asked the chief minister to explain why all sections of society were protesting against him and his government if he had taken all decisions as claimed by him.

